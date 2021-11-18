Skoda Kushaq SUV Base Variant Price Hiked by Rs 30,000 in India - Details Here

Skoda Kushaq, the Czech automaker’s newly launched mid-size SUV, has already recorded over 15,000 bookings since its launch in June 2021. However, the automakers have recently raised the pricing of the SUV’s base model secretly. The Active 1.0 TSI MT variant, which was previously priced at Rs. 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), is now available at a revised price of Rs. 10.75 lakh, a Rs. 30,000 hike.

It should be noted that the pricing of the other variants is going to be unchanged. The SUV model range has three trim levels: Active, Ambition, and Style, as well as two petrol engine options: 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI each coupled to a manual or automatic transmission.

The 1.0 TSI engine produces 115PS and 178Nm of torque. It has a 6-speed manual gearbox as well as a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The other engine is the 1.5 TSI, which produces 150PS and 250Nm of torque. It is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 1.5 TSI has active cylinder tech, which allows the engine to transition to two-cylinder mode when coasting to obtain the maximum fuel efficiency from the engine.

Skoda also launched six airbags and a tyre pressure surveillance system for Style AT trims in September 2021. Aside from that, the Kushaq retains amenities like LED headlights, front ventilated seating, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, a two-spoke steering, and an electric sunroof. The model also supports wireless connectivity.

As far as safety is concerned, the vehicle comes equipped with rollover protection, brake disc wiping, automatic stability control, multi-collision braking, electronic differential lock with XDS and XDS+, three-point seatbelts for the rear passengers, and anti-lock brakes.

The Kushaq is the first vehicle to be built in India as part of Skoda’s India 2.0 initiative, and it is based on the localised MQB A0 IN architecture. The automaker has also confirmed the development of a new mid-level model for the Kushaq lineup. It is anticipated to sit between the Active and Ambition trim levels.

