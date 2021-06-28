Skoda Kushaq SUV Launched in India Starting at Rs 10.50 Lakh, to Compete with Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

Skoda Kushaq SUV India Launch: Czech automaker Skoda has announced the launch of their much-awaited, built-for-India SUV, the Skoda Kushaq and the price of the SUV starts at Rs 10.50 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 17.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). The Skoda Kushaq was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then, the company has been teasing the production version of the SUV. Now that it is finally launched, the Kushaq will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier and the MG Hector in the Indian market.

The Skoda Kushaq has a lot riding on its shoulders as it is the car that is meant to spearhead Volkswagen group’s all-out attempt at the Indian market in which Skoda will be at the lead. The Kushaq has been built on the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform and will be offered in three variant options – Active, Ambition and Style.

The Kushaq comes with an option of two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox whereas the 1.5-litre TSI gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

WATCH SKODA KUSHAQ REVIEW:

At launch, the top-spec trim will be the Style, which will get leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, all the new tech and alloy wheels. However, Skoda will introduce a range-topping Monte Carlo trim later on. Key features for the Kushaq Monte Carlo will include a digital instrument panel, sporty seats, contrast stitching and an overall sporty look and feel to the cabin. The Monte Carlo edition could also be limited to the 1.5 TSI version.

If we talk about design, the Kushaq has a lot of similarity to the Vision IN concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and retains the signature, bold Skoda grille. All over, it has several cuts and creases meant to give it a sharp and muscular look and at the back, it gets large LED tail lamps as well.

On the inside, the Kushaq comes with the new two-spoke Skoda steering wheel and gets features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, ambient lighting, sunroof, in-car Wi-Fi and ventilated front seats. Coming to safety, it gets six airbags, auto headlamps and wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC and hill start assist.

As per the company, the Skoda Kushaq comes with 4 Years/1,00,000 km warranty, which can be extended up to 6 years/1,50,000 km. Additionally, Skoda will also offer 2 years parts warranty, 2 years battery warranty, 3 years paint warranty, 6 years corrosion warranty and extended roadside assistance programs up to 9 years.

