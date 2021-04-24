Skoda Kushaq SUV Spotted Undisguised Ahead of Launch Later This Year in India

The Kushaq SUV, which is slated for a launch in India by Skoda in the coming days, will be offered in two petrol engine variants along with automatic, manual and DSG transmission variants.Demonstrated at the 2020 Auto Expo last year in February as the Vision IN concept, Kushaq's official name was announced this year.

The new Skoda compact SUV receives its name from a Sanskrit term ‘Kushak’, symbolising Emperor or King. It however has been modified to complete with the word ‘q’ aligning with the company's trend of naming its models that end with the alphabet q including Kamiq, Kodiaq and Karoq.

Skoda Kushaq is the introductory product to feature an MQB-A0-IN platform that is produced specially for the Indian market and will come as the first Made-in-India vehicle under the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 project.

The 2021 Skoda Kushaq comes as a 5 seater compact SUV with an aggressive appearance. It features crystalline LED headlights and tail lamps, LED DRLs and a black coated front grille with chrome embellishments.

The compact SUVKushaq, which is expected to be out for delivery in June 2021, will be locally manufactured to a large extent. The vehicle's sporty design is complemented by a roof-mounted spoiler at the rear and a black coloured plastic cladding on the wheel arches.

Also Watch:

The Skoda Kushaq will draw power from two petrol engine options including a 1.0-liter TSI that will generate a maximum power of 115 hp and a peak torque of 175 Nm. The 1.0-litre engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox while the 1.5-liter TSI petrol motor will churn out a maximum power of 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-liter engine will be paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7 speed DSG mechanism.

The base Active variant receives 16-inch steel wheels while the mid-level Ambition sports 16-inch alloy wheels. The premium variant on the other hand will pack in 17-inch alloy wheels.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here