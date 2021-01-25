Skoda Kushaq to Get Two Petrol Engine Options, Global Unveil to Take Place in March

As part of the India 2.0 project headed by Skoda Auto, the all-new Skoda Kushaq is the first of a new generation of vehicles developed on the MQB-A0-IN architecture, built for India. With a wheelbase of 2,651 mm, the mid-size SUV claims to have a generous amount of space and will come with two TSI petrol engine options. The all-new Skoda Kushaq will have its world premiere in March 2021. No specific date has been announced by the company as of now.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Skoda Auto, said: “With our new Skoda Kushaq begins a new era for Skoda Auto on the Indian subcontinent. It’s the region where we oversee all Volkswagen Group activities within the scope of the INDIA 2.0 project. The Kushaq marks the start of a model offensive consisting of four new Skoda and Volkswagen mid-size models. All of these vehicles will be based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which Skoda Auto has specifically adapted to meet the needs of the Indian market. I’m very confident that this model will convince our Indian customers.”

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, added: “The introduction of the all-new Skoda Kushaq marks the first of several launches as part of the INDIA 2.0 project. Developed in India with the sophisticated, demanding consumer requirements in mind, the forthcoming launches on the India-specific MQB A0-IN platform is a matter of pride for us. Skoda Kushaq has been built using extensive on-ground intelligence and has been localised to offer tremendous value without any compromise in our legendary quality.”

With the launch of the Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Auto is entering the rapidly growing mid-size SUV segment for the first time. The Kushaq will join the Kodiaq and Karoq in the Skoda Auto India line-up. Based on the MQB-A0-IN vehicle architecture, the Skoda Kushaq is based on the Skoda Vision IN concept, as seen at the Delhi Auto Expo in February 2020.

The upcoming SUV will have two engine options – a 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI. Three gearbox options will be offered, depending on the model: a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed automatic and a 7-speed DSG.

In terms of features, the Kushaq will be offered with MySkoda Connect, which will enable the car to have connected features. It will offer up to six airbags – for the driver and front passenger, optional front side airbags and curtain airbags – and have features like ESC, Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Since June 2018, Skoda Auto has been overseeing all Volkswagen Group activities in the Indian subcontinent as part of the INDIA 2.0 project. The aim of the project is to implement a sustainable model campaign for Skoda Auto and Volkswagen in the volume segments on the Indian market. Volkswagen Group is investing a total of one billion euros in the project, including 275 million euros in research and development of SUVs and cars. The Czech brand is also orchestrating the activities of Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini in India. Almost 30 models in total meet the requirements of various market segments and budgets.

The cars planned as a part of the INDIA 2.0 project aim for a localisation level of up to 95 per cent, with technical development taking place at the Technology Centre at Pune, opened in January 2019. A team of 250 local engineers have played a major role in the development of the MQB-A0-IN and contributed to the development of the platform. By 2025, Skoda Auto and Volkswagen aim to achieve a combined market share of five per cent in India, depending on market and segment development.