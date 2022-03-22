Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun Discount Offers: Here's How to Get Rs 60,000 Off

Skoda Kushaq and Volkwagen Taigun are among the hottest mid-size SUVs in the Indian market currently. Based on the MQB-A0 IN platform, the mechanical twins were introduced with an eye on the ever-emerging mid-size SUV segment in India. Despite being launched in a year that was marred with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SUVs evoked a good response thanks to their sturdy built quality and a long feature list. And if you have been looking to purchases one of these cars, we have got some good news for you. As per a report, buyers can avail benefits of up to Rs 60,000 on the purchase of Kushaq and Taigun if they are willing to choose from the MY2021 stock.

The stock is available at last year’s prices of these two SUVs, which is Rs 45,000 lower than the current prices. Additionally, dealers are offering benefits of up to Rs 15,000 on both the latest and MY2021 stock of Kushaq and Taigun. Clubbed together, the two offers bring the prices of Kushaq and Taigun down by up to Rs 60,000 which can be a great deal for buyers looking to get their new car home.

Skoda Kushaq is available at starting price tag of Rs 10.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.19 lakh for the top variant whereas the Volkswagen Taigun is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 17.54 lakh.

Both the SUVs are powered by the same 1.0-litre TSI engine that delivers 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. There’s another 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI unit offering 150 bhp power and 250 Nm of peak torque on Taigun and Kushaq. The engines are available with a choice between manual and automatic transmission.

Skoda Kushaq and Volkwagen Taigun are almost identical and there are slight differences distinguishing the two apart with features like rear AC vents which is available on Taigun but missing on Kushaq.

