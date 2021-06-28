Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta Spec Comparison: Features, Specifications, Engine and More

Skoda has launched the Kushaq in India at Rs 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom). The car falls in the ballpark of a few of the most popular mid-size SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. Thanks to 95 percent localisation, Skoda has managed to price the car quite aggressively. So as the competition gets more fierce, we decided to put the Kushaq against the segment leader, ie the Hyundai Creta.

Skoda Kushaq Design

If we talk about design, the Kushaq has a lot of similarity to the Vision IN concept that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and retains the signature, bold Skoda grille. All over, it has several cuts and creases meant to give it a sharp and muscular look and at the back, it gets large LED tail lamps as well.

Skoda has paid homage to the Chezh’s roots in glassmaking by drawing inspiration from crystals for elements like the headlight and the tail lamps. Overall with its menacing grille and the creases, the car does look butch.

Hyundai Creta Design

The 2020 Hyundai Creta comes with a brand new design on the outside that falls in line with the same language that began with the Venue. It comes with three-part LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, a new grille, different alloy wheels, and a brand new cabin.

Skoda Kushaq. (Image source: Skoda)

Skoda Kushaq Interior

On the inside, the Kushaq comes with the new two-spoke Skoda steering wheel and gets features like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech, ambient lighting, sunroof, in-car Wi-Fi and ventilated front seats. Coming to safety, it gets six airbags, auto headlamps and wipers, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC and hill start assist.

Hyundai Creta Inetriors. (Image source: News18.com)

Hyundai Creta Interior

The 2020 Hyundai Creta in its standard variant will come with a two-tone colour scheme of beige and black, similar to other Hyundai cars. Higher variants of the Creta will sport all-black colour scheme with red accents. Also on offer is a new flat-bottom steering wheel and metal pedals in the footwell. The cubbyhole in the car comes with a USB port and a wireless charging tray. The car also comes with a panoramic sunroof along with ambient lighting and 17-speaker Bose Audio system and a small digital display on the armrest for the rear passenger.

Skoda Kushaq Engine

The Kushaq comes with an option of two petrol engines – a 1.5-litre TSI unit and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine. Both the engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As for the automatic transmission options, the 1.0-litre TSI engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox whereas the 1.5-litre TSI gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Hyundai Creta Engine

In terms of mechanicals, the new BS6 engine options on the Creta include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that are available with both a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. There is also a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine available with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT).

Skoda Kushaq. (Image source: Skoda)

Skoda Kushaq Features

At launch, the top-spec trim will be the Style, which will get leatherette seats, ventilated front seats, all the new tech and alloy wheels. However, Skoda will introduce a range-topping Monte Carlo trim later on. Key features for the Kushaq Monte Carlo will include a digital instrument panel, sporty seats, contrast stitching and an overall sporty look and feel to the cabin. The Monte Carlo edition could also be limited to the 1.5 TSI version.

Hyundai Creta Features

In its new avatar, the new Hyundai Creta comes with a host of new features. The car gets ventilated seats at the front, ambient lighting, electric parking brake and an air purifier. The new advanced Blue Link connectivity technology comes with over 50 functions in the new Creta. Unlike the previous version of the tech that was seen on the Venue, the new Blue Link on the Creta also comes with smartwatch integration as well.

In terms of safety, the car comes now comes with three driving modes Eco, Comfort and Sport with three terrain modes including Snow, Sand and Mud. Also on offer are features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), hill start assist and what Hyundai calls the Superstructure chassis.

