Skoda Launches ‘Clever Lease’ Monthly Rental Service for Rapid TSI and Superb, Starts at Rs 22,580

Skoda Auto India has introduced leasing services called 'Clever Lease' with a range of flexible solutions: plain, dry, or wet lease, one can avail monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months on the Skoda Rapid TSI as well as the luxurious new Skoda Superb.

The monthly lease rental for Skoda model range will start at Rs 22,580 and, as per the company, will cater to retail and corporate customers across segments: salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium business enterprises, corporate entities, and public sector units/undertakings.

In the first phase, Skoda Auto leasing solutions will be offered exclusively to customers across eight metropolitan cities, namely: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, before a nationwide rollout in the subsequent phase, as part of the 'India 2.0' project.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said: “The automotive industry, the world over, is witnessing a transformation and it is imperative that we evolve too: from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a mobility solution partner. Be it the state of the art products or services, as a customer-focused organization, we at Skoda Auto India strive to meet the ever-changing needs and requirements of our discerning customers. We expect leasing to grow multi-fold over the next couple of years and with the tangible benefits of 'Clever Lease', we intend to suitability cater the demand of a generation that weighs convenience over ownership.”

The company says that the Skoda 'Clever Lease' programme incorporates an array of benefits and services: road tax, insurance, breakdown assistance, accidental repairs, end to end maintenance, scheduled tyre and battery changes, and a replacement vehicle.