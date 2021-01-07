Skoda's Upcoming Mid-Size SUV to be Called 'Kushaq', Will Rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India

ŠKODA AUTO India has christened its midsized SUV, the first vehicle designed and developed under the purview of the 'INDIA 2.0' project, as the 'ŠKODA KUSHAQ'. The naming nomenclature derives its origin from an ancient language of the INDIAN subcontinent, Sanskrit, and the word 'KUSHAK' denotes 'KING' or 'EMPEROR'.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India said, "The new ŠKODA KUSHAQ will offer a compelling combination of the brand's timeless design ideals, unmatched performance, superior build quality, exemplary value proposition, and enhanced safety and security. It is deemed to be the best seller in its class, setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality, spaciousness, and convenience."

With the ŠKODA KUSHAQ, the Czech automobile manufacturer leaps forward into a new era of mobility for the ŠKODA AUTO led Volkswagen Group, in India, based on state of the art and locally developed Modulare Querbaukasten (MQB) A0 IN platform. The latest offering, ŠKODA KUSHAQ, will also steer the way for a series of vehicles, proposed to be introduced over the next 18 months, tailored to the needs and demands of discerning customers from the domestic market as well as other emerging economies from the world over.