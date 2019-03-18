Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched in India for Rs 15.49 Lakh

Skoda Auto India has introduced the Octavia Corporate Edition at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 15.49 Lakh exclusively for Skoda customers. The Corporate Edition comes equipped with the 1.4 TSI (MT) petrol engine and the 2.0 TDI (MT) diesel engine from the Octavia model range and is available across all authorized Skoda dealership facilities in the country, in Candy White colour scheme. The diesel engine is priced at Rs 16.99 Lakh (ex-showroom).The Octavia Corporate Edition gets a chiselled hood, massive front butterfly grille with chrome surround, and Quadra headlamps with LED DRLs. The side gets a tapered rear window, sharply cut tornado lines and the R (16) Velorum alloy wheels. At the rear are the C shaped illumination.The Corporate Edition comes with 1.4 TSI petrol engine producing a power output of 150 PS (110 kW), and the torque output of 250 Nm while delivering fuel efficiency of 16.7 kmpl. It achieves 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.1 seconds and reaches a top speed of 219 km/hr. The turbo-charged 2.0 TDI offers 143 PS (105 kW) power and comes with a six-speed manual transmission, as standard. The diesel engine option achieves a maximum torque of 320 Nm, 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.4 seconds, a top speed of 218 km/hr and an average of 21 kmpl.The standard safety equipment in the Octavia Corporate Edition includes four airbags: dual front airbags and an additional set of front side airbags. In addition, the Corporate Edition includes Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Break-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assistant (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Motor Speed Regulation (MSR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Multi-Collision Braking (MKB).The Corporate Edition hosts a plethora of connectivity features like a 16.51 cm touchscreen central infotainment system equipped with SmartLink™ technology (ŠKODA Connectivity bundles supporting MirrorLink®, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto). The Two-Zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with clean air function, is fitted with a humidity sensor that reduces the windscreen misting.