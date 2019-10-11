Skoda Octavia Onyx Edition Launched at Rs 19.99 Lakh in India

Skoda Auto India has launched the Octavia Onyx at Rs 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), across all authorized Skoda Auto dealership facilities in the country, in three elegant paint schemes: Candy White as well as the all-new Race Blue and Corrida Red.

The Onyx inherits the signature contoured body of the Skoda Octavia, and arms it with all-black design elements. The fascia is dominated by massive front butterfly grille, with chrome surround, and Quadra headlamps with CystalGlo LED daytime running lights.

The side profile of the Octavia Onyx has carbon back door foils and the glossy black R (16) Premia alloy wheels and wing mirror housing. The new Octavia Onyx gets premium black leather upholstery and décor which is gracefully complemented by chrome highlights. It also gets a three-spoke SuperSport flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with paddle-shift. The twelve-way electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats comes with lumbar support and three programmable memory functions for the driver seat.

The Onyx comes equipped with the 1.8 TSI (DSG) petrol engine and the 2.0 TDI (DSG) diesel engine from the Octavia model range. The 1.8 TSI (automatic seven-speed DSG) produces 180 PS (132 kW), and a torque output of 250 Nm (between 1,250 and 5,000 rpm) while delivering fuel efficiency of 15.1 kmpl. It achieves 0 to 100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 233 km/hr. The turbo-charged 2.0 TDI offers 143 PS (105 kW) power and comes with an automatic six-speed DSG, as standard. The diesel engine option achieves a maximum torque of 320 Nm (between 1,750 and 3,000 rpm), 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds, a top speed of 213 km/hr, and on average yields 19.5 kmpl.

The standard safety equipment in the Octavia Onyx includes six airbags: dual front airbags, a set of front side airbags, and additional curtain airbags at front and rear. The headlamps of the new Octavia Onyx come with the AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System) function for optimum illumination of the road and its surroundings. These headlamps can respond to speed changes as well as to various light and weather conditions. The AFS system includes headlamp swivelling and cornering functions, in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control.

In addition, the Onyx includes a wide array of features, such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDL (Electronic Differential Lock).

The 8-inch touchscreen central infotainment system, is equipped with SmartLink technology (ŠKODA Connectivity bundles supporting MirrorLink®, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto). Also on offer is the dual-zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with clean air function, features electronic regulation. It is also fitted with a humidity sensor that reduces the windscreen misting.

With a capacity of 590 litres, stretched to 1,580 litres with the rear seat backrests (capable of a 60:40 split and through-loading) folded down. It transcends to maximized storage and practicality for all your business, pleasure and practical essentials.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.