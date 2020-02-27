Skoda Octavia RS 245 Bookings Open in India, Limited to Only 200 Units

Skoda has opened bookings for the new Octavia RS 245 and there are just 200 units allotted for India. The new Skoda Octavia RS 245 comes equipped with the turbocharged 2.0 TSI petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission, delivering 245 PS (180 kW), a 15 PS (11 kW) increase over its predecessor, and a peak torque output of 370 Nm achieved in the 1,600 - 4,300 rpm range. The Octavia accelerates a standstill to a 100 km/h in mere 6.6 seconds and has its top speed ‘electronically limited’ to 250 km/h - instating it as the fastest Skoda Auto offering, in India.

The front fascia is dominated by a massive front butterfly grille, with gloss black surrounds and broad honeycomb air inlets, as well as Quadra headlamps with CystalGlo LED daytime running lights. The side profile of the Octavia RS 245 is made up with glossy black 45.72 cm R (18) dual-tone Vega alloy wheels and wing mirror housings. The sports chassis lowers the body of the new RS 245 by 15 mm when compared to the Octavia model range, on offer, in India.

The C shaped illumination, typical of the Skoda model range, is complemented by the glossy black spoiler and trapezoidal tailpipes that make the vehicle confidently stand out. The radiator grille as well as the tailgate sport the RS badge that features a 'V' (for victory).

The Carbon décor with LED ambient lighting, with as many as ten colour options, adds to the active theme that continues inside the Octavia RS 245. The car gets three-spoke SuperSport flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with paddle-shift and black perforated leather with red stitching. The RS 245 opens up new vistas with the Virtual Cockpit - a customizable high definition digital instrument panel that offers a fresh perspective of all important driving data and navigation - with Classic, Basic, Extended, Modern, and Sports display options.



The black Alcantara Sports Seats with integrated headrests don the RS logo and enhance the sporty appeal of the interiors. The twelve-way electrically-adjustable driver and front passenger seats, with lumbar support and three programmable memory functions for the driver seat, are further proof that Skoda always offers a bit 'more car' for your money.

The 20.32 cm touchscreen central infotainment system, is equipped with SmartLink™ technology (Skoda Connectivity bundles supporting MirrorLink®, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto) that mirrors the smartphone for seamless connectivity and an undistracted drive. The dual-zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with clean air function, features electronic regulation. It is also fitted with a humidity sensor that reduces the windscreen misting.

The car gets a capacity of 590 litres, stretched to 1,580 litres with the rear seat backrests (capable of a 60:40 split and through-loading) folded down. It transcends to maximized storage and practicality for all your business, pleasure, and practical essentials.

The standard safety equipment in the Octavia RS 245 includes nine airbags: dual front, side airbags at front and rear, curtain airbags at front and rear, and driver knee airbag. In addition, a host of security equipment and safety support functions include AFS (Adaptive Front light System), ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), MBA (Mechanical Brake Assist), MKB (Multi Collision Brake), HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), ASR (Anti Slip Regulation), and EDS (Electronic Differential Lock).