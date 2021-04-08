Skoda Offering Massive Discounts of Upto Rs 8 Lakh on Octavia RS245, Check New Prices Here

Skoda in an effort to clear the stocks of its RS245 model in dealerships is offering lucrative discounts and benefits to prospective buyers. The Czech Republic-headquartered car manufacturer unveiled the Octavia RS245 model early last year. The car is the successor of the now-discontinued Octavia and only 200 units of the model were available for sale in India, but a few dealerships are still left with limited stocks of the car.

Diving into specifications, the premium sedan packs in a 245hp, 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under its hood which is capable of making the vehicle touch 0-100 in an impressive 6.6 seconds. The Octavia RS245 is also the second model of the RS portfolio which takes inspiration from the previous generation Octavia. Skoda unveiled the RS 230, the predecessor of RS245 in the year 2017.

The RS245 when compared to its predecessor features an improvised engine configuration and churns out a power of 245hp and 370Nm of torque. The model also boasts a dual-clutch gearbox and electric powered differential for more optimised traction.

The vehicle offering of a range of extensive features comes with an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 35.99 lakh. Despite carrying a hefty price tag, Skoda RS245 car is popular among driving enthusiasts owing to its sharp looks, powerful engine and plethora of features for enhanced comfort. The 200-unit restriction further adds to the exclusivity aspect.

While the RS245 was announced as sold out last year by Skoda dealers, the Covid-19 outbreak followed by a rigorous lockdown may have resulted in significant cancellations of the purchases by buyers. The ongoing economic slowdown has also hampered the sales of cars. This has resulted in dealers offering discounts and offers ranging up to Rs 8 lakh to clear the unsold inventory.

Skoda has also announced the launch of its 2021 Octavia model this month and as per the company, only the petrol version of the model will be rolled out for sale.

