Skoda Opens New Dealership in Ernakulam, Kerala; Aims 200 Touchpoints in 3 years

Skoda Auto India unveiled its new dealership facility in Ernakulam, in association with EVM Motors and Vehicles Pvt Ltd. Built-in line with the new Corporate Identity and Design (CICD) of the Czech marque, the state-of-the-art sales and service touchpoint was inaugurated by Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India and Sabu Johny, Dealer Principal, EVM Motors and Vehicle. Under the 'India 2.0' project, Skoda Auto India will increase its dealer network to 200 touchpoints, across 150 cities, in India over the next three years. With the inauguration of its new dealership facility in Ernakulam, Skoda Auto aims to further strengthen its position in Kerala and push forward its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the southern markets of our nation.



The showroom is located in Choornikkara, Aluva and sprawls over an area of 3,390 sq.ft. and accommodates seven cars on display. The new design is refreshing, younger and more dynamic, reflecting the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ philosophy. The dealership is manned by more than 50 trained personnel. A dedicated service outlet is located in South Kalamassery and is spread across 53,350 sq.ft area, with 24 mechanical and body shop bays. EVM Motors and Vehicles can service approx. 6,000 Skoda vehicles per annum.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facility, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “Skoda Auto India is fully focused to strengthen its presence in the southern markets of India. The new dealership promises to provide a world-class sales and service experience to our evolving customer base in the state of Kerala. Our focus on evolving markets like Kerala is going to play an important role in our future growth strategy under the India 2.0 Project. We are confident that our partnership with EVM Motors and Vehicles will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our patrons an utmost peace of mind.”

Sabu Johny, Dealer Principal, EVM Motors and Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to partner with Skoda Auto India to introduce our newly designed dealership facility. The state-of-the-art sales infrastructure and optimized business processes will enable us to deliver an unmatched sales experience. The advancement of Skoda makes us more confident and committed to our valued customers.”

Skoda Auto India has revamped its entire dealer network with the highest priority given to functionality, clear orientation, and transparency, as per the new Corporate Identity and Design (CICD). The Czech brand has invested over Rs 1,200 million, along with its dealer partners, in the largest rebranding campaign in its history in India.

In line with the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, the corporate architecture, functional interiors, and rationalized business processes, it is an aim to enhance the overall customer experience. The new dealership design architectural concept reflects Skoda’s philosophy expressed in the slogan: “Simply Clever”.

Skoda Auto also launched the Skoda Shield Plus, a segment-first initiative, to ensure six years of the hassle-free ownership experience. The offering incorporates Motor Insurance, 24 x 7 Road Side Assistance, and an Extended Warranty, and is available across the Skoda Auto portfolio: Rapid, Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq.

In the recently concluded Delhi Auto Expo 2020, Skoda Auto India unveiled the Skoda Vision IN concept, which will be built in India exclusively for Indian car buyers. The company also showcased the Rapid 1.0 lt TSI, Karoq, Superb FL and Kodiaq TSI to reiterate its commitment to the Indian market. Additionally, the much anticipated Octavia vRS was launched at the mega event with a price tag of Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom).