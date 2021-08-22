Skoda Opens Two New Dealerships in NCR Region Eyeing Expansion in Northern Marketsin

Skoda Auto India has expanded its reach in the Central - National Capital Region (C-NCR) by opening two new dealerships, pushing forward its campaign of establishing a strong foothold in the northern markets of the country. With the inauguration of the two new dealerships, the company now has a total of 12 touchpoints in C-NCR. The new dealerships sport the new corporate identity and design as a part of Skoda Auto global redesigning process. The Czech auto manufacturer, under the purview of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project, plans to expand its dealership network to 225 touchpoints by the end of 2022. The company plans to increase its network by an additional 6 touchpoints in the C-NCR by end of this year.

The new dealerships, Excel Cars and Masyy Cars are strategically located at key areas in Faridabad and Gurgaon respectively and offer utmost advantage and convenience across the regions. Excel Cars is located at Plot no.7, DLF Industrial Area Phase-1, Faridabad-121003 and is a 3S facility spread across 2,817 Sq.mt., with a 6 car display and 10 service bays. Masyy Cars is located at Showroom No. 38,DLF DT Mega Mall ,Golf Couse Road, Gurugram-122002 and spread across 370 Sq.mt. with a 6 car display.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new facilities, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “Our India 2.0 strategy has been progressing successfully. ŠKODA AUTO’s continuous and relentless work to better our network reach across the nation is playing an important role here. Our aim is make our products and services more accessible across the country, and have a ŠKODA AUTO touchpoint at every strategic location. The dealership expansion in the National Capital Region is line with this objective, and will be pivotal in building a strong foothold in this region.”

Skoda Auto India has increased its network presence by almost 15% with the recent launch of the KUSHAQ. This has been enabled by a focused effort on expanding the network, which formed an important part of the KUSHAQ launch strategy. ŠKODA AUTO India will have more than 170 customer touchpoints including sales and after-sales facilities. With this, the brand will be present in more than 100 cities across India, which is its largest coverage in the country since it entered this market.

