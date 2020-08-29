Skoda Rapid AT Bookings Start in India for Rs 25,000, Deliveries Begin from September 18

Skoda Auto India has commenced the bookings for the upcoming Rapid Automatic for a refundable fee of Rs 25,000 across all its authorized dealership facilities in the country and their website. The deliveries of the Skoda Rapid AT will begin from September 18, 2020. This Rapid will be offered with a 6-speed Automatic transmission along with a 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director - Skoda Auto India, said: “Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 Turbocharged Stratified Injection engine offering the best of both worlds: exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and introduce the convenience of an AT transmission across the Rapid TSI range, at a very competitive price point.”

At the heart of the new Skoda Rapid AT is a new 999cc three-cylinder TSI petrol engine that makes 110 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque. As per the company, the Skoda Rapid AT will offer a fuel efficiency of 16.24 km/l.

Also Watch:

The company goes on to claim that, when compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid AT offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. The new Rapid AT is calibrated for refinement, efficiency as well as performance, adds Skoda.