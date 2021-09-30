Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in Upcoming Festive Season

Looking to gain more ground in the Indian car market, Skoda will soon be introducing a special variant of its successful mid-size sedan Rapid. Expected to be introduced with the name Rapid Matte Edition, the car could be unveiled during the upcoming festive season. As the same suggests, this special edition Skoda car will get a matte paint scheme, reported Team-BHP. It will feature matte grey finished front grille, boot spoiler, front bumper spoiler along touches of glossy black colour on the rearview mirrors.

The 16 inches alloy wheel of this Skoda Rapid will also come in glossy black colour. The overall front design is as the normal Rapid. At the back, there will be a diffuser integrated into the bumper of the car, however, it will also be a cosmetic addition and will not be functional.

The upcoming offering is expected to get some changes in the interiors too and could get Alcantara seat covers. Other expected features in the matte-finished Rapid could include Tellur Grey interiors, rear parking camera, flat-bottom steering wheel and many more.

On the engine front, the car in all likelihood will sport the same 1.0 litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that’s capable of producing 108 PS of max power coupled with 175 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The engine unit is the same one used on the Volkswagen Polo GT and Vento. Skoda Rapid Matte edition was first showcased at the Auto expos 2020, however, the display car at the expo featured orange accents on the wing mirrors and on the sides.

Skoda Rapid has managed to hold on to a sizeable customer base in the mid-size sedan segment despite stiff competition from other products in the market.

Meanwhile, Skoda is reportedly working on another mid-size sedan for the Indian market. The production-spec version of the car has been code-named ANB and is expected to arrive Slavia brand name in the market. Skoda offering for the international market already features a mid-size sedan with the same brand name.

The car is expected positioned in a higher segment than that of Rapid and could be launched by this year-end.

