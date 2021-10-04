Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Launched in India at Rs 12 Lakh, Gets Interior Updates Too

Skoda Auto, the Czech automaker, has announced the launch of the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition at a price tag of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This new edition will be available in an exclusive carbon steel matte colour and the sedan is powered by the 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine which will be available with both automatic and manual transmission options.

Design updates:

As the name suggests, the Skoda Rapid Matte edition comes with a Matte paint finish. Other design changes include a gloss black radiator grille and spoiler in the front. On the sides, it gets a gloss black door handle in addition to the black body side moulding and also black alloy wheels. At the back, the addition of the rear diffusor, gloss black tailgate spoiler and there is also a black trunk lip garnish sums up the exterior updates.

Interior and feature updates:

The Skoda Rapid Matte Edition gets dual-tone Tellur Grey interiors and wears black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts. The interior also sports the same 6.5-inch Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment System that sports a rear-view camera. The car is also equipped with a USB Air Purifier. The stainless-steel scuff plates with Rapid Inscription adds to the sportiness of the interiors. Additionally, high visibility performance bulbs are exclusively provided for the Rapid Matte edition, as per Skoda.

Safety:

Skoda Auto is offering safety features like dual airbags and an anti-lock braking system across its product portfolio. The safety equipment on the Matte edition includes the Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package and engine immobilizer with a floating code system.

Warranty:

The Skoda Shield Plus claims to give 6 years of a hassle-free ownership experience. It incorporates motor insurance, 24×7 roadside assistance, and an extended warranty. Skoda Auto had previously introduced India’s first 4-year service care program (4-year warranty, 4-year roadside assistance, and an optional 4-year maintenance package).

Price:

Skoda Rapid Matte Edition is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh for the manual transmission variant and Rs 13.49 lakh for the automatic transmission version (all prices ex-showroom).

Commenting on the introduction of the new Skoda Rapid Matte Edition, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “Since its launch, the Rapid has had an incredible success journey in India. With more than 1,00,000 customers, Rapid has seen great resonance with auto enthusiasts across the country. Taking the success story further, we are thrilled to introduce the Rapid Matte Edition in India. With this addition, the Rapid portfolio expands further to reach newer customers. With its distinctive style and extensive feature list, I am confident that this product will see great demand.”

