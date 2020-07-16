Skoda Rapid Rider Plus Variant Launched in India at Rs 7.99 Lakh, Gets 110 PS Output

Skoda Auto India has launched a new variant of its mid-sized sedan Rapid, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). The new trim, Rapid Rider Plus comes powered with BS-VI compliant one-litre petrol engine which delivers a power output of 110 PS.

The company recently introduced the new Rapid TSI range of products that comes with 1.0 TSI petrol engine, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.

An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and broaden the Rapid range, he added.

"The Rider Plus offers a compelling combination of the brand's emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment," Hollis said.

The model comes with a fuel economy 18.97 kmpl, a 23 per cent increase in fuel efficiency, 14 per cent rise in torque and 5 per cent upsurge in power over the outgoing MPI engine, the automaker said.

The Rider Plus trim also get safety features like dual airbags, anti-lock braking system, engine immobiliser with floating code system, rough road package, rear parking sensors among others.

They also come with16.51 cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system and dust and pollen filter among other features.