Skoda Rapid Rider Removed from Website Due to High Demand, To Make Comeback in 2021

Skoda has removed the Rapid Rider variant from its official website. The potential buyers need not be disappointed as the Rider variant will most likely make a comeback in 2021. This is not the first time that the brand had to halt the bookings for the Rider because of its exorbitant demand. Before this, when the demand was unmanageable, the carmaker had to introduce the Rider Plus variant.

Skoda had only introduced the BS6 compliant Rapid in May 2020. Ever since this has happened, the vehicle has not gone away from the limelight. The reason behind this has been the car’s disruptive pricing. According to a report in the Motoroids, the carmaker is also working on a face-lifted version of the Rapid. This variant of the car too is expected to be available in Indian in 2021.

Currently, Skoda Rapid is available in five variants, including, Rider Plus, Ambition, Onyx, Style, and Monte Carlo. The car’s starting price is Rs 7.99 Lakhs. Skoda had priced the Rider variant at Rs 7.49 lakh. Even after the Rider variant has been temporarily discontinued, its other variants continue to be in heavy demand. The main reason behind this is that the vehicle is one of the most affordable sedans in the segment.

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Skoda India, told the Motoroids that the car maker has temporarily stopped taking orders for the Skoda sedan in India. This has been done so that the existing orders can be cleared first.

In terms of specs, the Rapid Rider comes equipped with the most basic features and provisions. It includes an automatic AC, 2-DIN audio system and Bluetooth connectivity, among others. In order to ensure the safety of the driver and the other passengers in the car, Skoda has given dual front airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors as standard. The currently unavailable Rapid Rider is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and has a 6-speed MT gearbox.