Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Launched in India at Rs 9.49 Lakh

Skoda India has launched the new Rapid TSI Automatic Transmission at an introductory price starting from Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). At the heart of the new Skoda Rapid Automatic Transmission is an incredible new TSI mill mated to a six-speed torque converter. Displacing 1.0-litre, the three-cylinder TSI petrol engine fosters an astounding 110 PS of power at 5,000 to 5,500 rpm and 175 Nm of torque at 1,750 to 4,000 rpm.

The new Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic Transmission, with a six-speed torque converter is claimed to offer 16.24 kmpl under standard test conditions. When compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new Skoda Rapid TSI delivers a 5 per cent upsurge in power and a 14 per cent rise in torque output. At the same time, the new Rapid TSI Automatic Transmission offers a 9 percent increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor.

Also Watch:

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director - ŠKODA AUTO India, said: "With the introduction of a six speed Automatic Transmission across the refreshed RAPID TSI range, the Czech marque has raised the benchmark within the segment. It is a reliable technology, provides a dynamic drive experience, and deems to be the best seller in its class."