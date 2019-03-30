Skoda Scala Wins Red Dot Award 2019 for Product Design

Even before its launch, the Skoda Scala has already received a 2019 Red Dot Award in the product design category. The jury composed of around 40 international experts, which composed of experts like independent designers, academics and industry journalists from around the world. The new Scala is the 13th Skoda to receive the Red Dot Award. In 2006, the Skoda Octavia Combi estate was the first to be honoured with the coveted accolade. The Scala is the first production model to feature the new Skoda design language destined to define the look of future models from the brand.The Scala gets distinctive features like the upright radiator grille, a dynamic roofline and a sporty diffuser rounding off the wide rear section. In addition, the Scala is the first production model for the European market to bear the Skoda wordmark in individual letters on the tailgate, replacing the traditional logo. The optional extended rear window features that wordmark on the glass surface itself.The Red Dot Award is considered among the most prestigious design accolades in the world. This year, the judging was done around 5,500 submitted products based on criteria such as the degree of innovation, quality of design, functionality, longevity and environmental impact. 2019 marks the 64th year in which the Red Dot Award is presented as a global hallmark of outstanding product design. The award ceremony will be held on 1 November.