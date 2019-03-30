English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda Scala Wins Red Dot Award 2019 for Product Design
The new Scala is the 13th Skoda to receive the Red Dot Award.
Skoda Scala. (Image: Skoda)
Loading...
Even before its launch, the Skoda Scala has already received a 2019 Red Dot Award in the product design category. The jury composed of around 40 international experts, which composed of experts like independent designers, academics and industry journalists from around the world. The new Scala is the 13th Skoda to receive the Red Dot Award. In 2006, the Skoda Octavia Combi estate was the first to be honoured with the coveted accolade. The Scala is the first production model to feature the new Skoda design language destined to define the look of future models from the brand.
The Scala gets distinctive features like the upright radiator grille, a dynamic roofline and a sporty diffuser rounding off the wide rear section. In addition, the Scala is the first production model for the European market to bear the Skoda wordmark in individual letters on the tailgate, replacing the traditional logo. The optional extended rear window features that wordmark on the glass surface itself.
The Red Dot Award is considered among the most prestigious design accolades in the world. This year, the judging was done around 5,500 submitted products based on criteria such as the degree of innovation, quality of design, functionality, longevity and environmental impact. 2019 marks the 64th year in which the Red Dot Award is presented as a global hallmark of outstanding product design. The award ceremony will be held on 1 November.
The Scala gets distinctive features like the upright radiator grille, a dynamic roofline and a sporty diffuser rounding off the wide rear section. In addition, the Scala is the first production model for the European market to bear the Skoda wordmark in individual letters on the tailgate, replacing the traditional logo. The optional extended rear window features that wordmark on the glass surface itself.
The Red Dot Award is considered among the most prestigious design accolades in the world. This year, the judging was done around 5,500 submitted products based on criteria such as the degree of innovation, quality of design, functionality, longevity and environmental impact. 2019 marks the 64th year in which the Red Dot Award is presented as a global hallmark of outstanding product design. The award ceremony will be held on 1 November.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are Heading for a Divorce?
- The Great Sex Recession: Celibate Americans at Record High
- Mission Shakti May Have Created 6500 Pieces of Space Debris According to Simulation
- Kangana Ranaut Claims Pahlaj Nihalani Had Offered Her a 'Soft-Porn Character', Filmmaker Hits Back
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results