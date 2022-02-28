Skoda Slavia 1.0-Litre TSI MT - First Drive Review​: Making Sedans Great Again!

Sedans these days or sort of becoming like a rare species, almost on the brink of extension, for some at least. But, that isn’t the case with Skoda. In fact, they have quite a legacy when it comes to Skoda. In India, they’ve had the Octavia, Laura, Superb, and more recently, the Rapid. Not to mention some of the vehicles that the company has had in international markers. And now, there’s the brand new Skoda Slavia. So, what’s it like? Will it carry forward Skoda’s proud lineage of sedans? Well, we’re recently headed down to sunny Goa to answer all those questions for you.

Exterior & Interior

Although this is a completely new car, there’s no denying the fact that it is a Skoda. The signature grille upfront with a generous dose of chrome around it looks quite imposing. The LED headlamps with L-shaped DRLs and crystalline detailing look extremely premium. The lines on the bonnet and the sides give the Slavia an uncluttered and muscular appeal. However, the 16-inch alloy wheels could’ve been bigger, but they look pretty great nonetheless. Around the back, it’s the same good news. The Slavia has quite an elegant back end, thanks to the wraparound LED tail lamps and chrome strip on the rear bumper. As one would expect, it’s all clean lines and business as usual with the Slavia. But, what’s the scene like on the inside?

Since the Slavia is the widest in its segment and has the longest wheelbase as well, there’s quite a generous amount of space at the back. In fact, the knee room is quite impressive while the headroom is just about alright for anyone under six feet. Skoda has also provided an adjustable headrest for the middle seat passenger along with a central armrest with two cup holders. Furthermore, there are rear AC vents with two type-C chargers placed just under them. The rear seats can even be folded down to double the boot space from 521 litres to 1050 litres, which is extremely impressive. Moreover, there’s a slight rear tilt to the seats which adds that extra bit of comfort, and, the under-thigh support is good as well.

In the driver’s seat, I’m happy to report, things look even better. the dual-tone interior with contrast stitching on the seats looks premium, once again. Skoda has also provided a wireless charger with two type-C sockets just under the touch and slide-operated AC controls, just like the Kushaq. Then there’s the fairly large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with all the bells and whistles one could possibly ask for, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Skoda Connect, too. Just like the Kushaq, the Slavia also gets the company’s signature ‘Simply Clever’ additions like the tiny clip to hold tickets on the front windshield, smartphone pockets for the rear passengers, utility access on the dashboard and smart grip mat just ahead of the adjustable armrest.

The circular AC vents at the edges of the dashboard, along with the ambient lighting and four-layer dashboard really add a sense of luxury to the Slavia’s interiors. That’s not all though, Skoda’s latest even comes with ventilated seats a digital instrument cluster that has three different modes one can toggle between with just a touch of a button on the steering wheel. Overall, it has to be said that Skoda has done a magnificent job, both, on the outside and inside. Speaking of which, it’s time we get a move on and speak about how the Slavia is to drive!

Driving Experience

The Slavia is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which also underpins the Kushaq. That immediately translates into a great balance between enthusiastic handling and ride comfort. In fact, the Slavia feels slightly more grounded thanks to its body shape. We got a chance to sample both the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre engines, but today, we’ll be focussing on the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI motor that produces 115hp and 175Nm of peak torque​, and is paired to a six-speed manual transmission. Just so you know, the 1.0-litre can be had with a six-speed torque converter unit, while the 1.5-litre comes with a seven-speed DSG gearbox along with the manual.

Once again, this engine doesn’t really feel particularly stressed despite its size. There’s a nice surge of power around the 2,000rpm mark, and the 999cc engine does a perfectly good job of moving things along in a hurry. In the corners, the Slavia feels quite confident but the suspension setup does feel slightly more biased to ride comfort. That said, the quality of the ride on the Slavia is excellent, especially thanks to those 16-inch wheels and the simply excellent 179mm of ground clearance The brakes too feel sharp and the Slavia overall does feel like a driver’s car. That’s not all, Skoda has also made sure that Slavia feels safe and secure with a number of safety features like six airbags, ABS, EBD, multi-collision brake, brake disc wiping, TPMS, electronic differential lock, hill hold control, ISOFIX mounts, brake disc wiping and traction control system.

Verdict

So, let me just reiterate a few points, it is the widest in its segment and has the longest wheelbase as well. It has the most powerful engine in the form of the 1.5-litre TSI engine, and if you’re on a budget, there’s the brilliant little 1.0-litre, too. All in all, the Slavia strikers quite a spectacular balance between dynamic handling, ride comfort, good looks and upmarket interiors. And, if Skoda can get the pricing right, well then, they just might have another winner on their hands, just like the Kushaq before it.

