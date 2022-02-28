Skoda Slavia 1.0 TSI Launched in India, Priced at Rs 10.69 Lakh - Details Here

Skoda has launched the all-new Slavia 1.0 TSI sedan starting at Rs 10.69 lakh. The Slavia 1.0 TSI will be available in three variants with an option of two transmissions and tops out at Rs 15.39 lacs for the fully-loaded Style variant with the six-speed torque converter automatic and sunroof option. A six-speed manual gearbox will also be available in the Slavia 1.0 TSI across all variants.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda AUTO India, said, “We are offering incredible value to our customers with the all-new Slavia 1.0 TSI. This premium mid-size sedan has received outstanding feedback for its design since we have showcased the car. Over that, it is powered by an advanced, efficient engine which leads to power and torque. The Slavia 1.0 TSI is not only about remarkable value on the price chart. We have also engineered this sedan with a sharp focus on the cost of ownership and maintenance. It makes the Slavia a complete product that shines not just in the showroom or the road, but also as an overall ownership experience. Along with KUSHAQ, the all-new Slavia will be a volume driver for us, as we look at significantly growing the Skoda brand in India.”

Developed on the Made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform, the all-new Slavia 1.0 TSI is powered by a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It sends 115 Ps of power and 178 Nm of torque to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The TSI engine is rated for fuel efficiency of up to 19.47 km/l and can accelerate to 100 km/h in 10.7 seconds.

At 1752 mm, the Skoda Slavia is the widest car in the premium mid-size sedan segment. At 1507 mm, the Slavia is also the tallest in its class. With a wheelbase that stretches to 2651 mm — again, the longest in its segment. The Slavia also leads its class in terms of boot space with a capacity of 521 litres. With the rear seats folded this expands to 1050 litres. Besides, with a ground clearance of 179 mm, which is again segment-busting, the Slavia easily surmounts the challenges of an Indian road.

The Slavia 1.0 TSI comes with a bevvy of safety features including up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Electronic Differential System for enhanced traction under cornering, and Multi Collision Brake prevents potential follow-on collisions in case of an accident and brings the car to a halt in a gradual, safe manner. Other features like parking sensors, automatic brake disc cleaning function, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring, Hill-Hold Control, Cruise Control, auto headlamps and wipers are also available. Enhancing safety for younger passengers are ISOFIX anchors and tether point anchors on the roof for child seats.

The front is accentuated with a dashboard lined with circular AC vents across. The touchscreen has a design element running under it serving two purposes. Taking centre-stage in the dash is a 25.4 cms (10-inch) advanced touchscreen with the ability to download Skoda Play apps, wireless SmartLink and Skoda Connect for all infotainment and navigation needs. For the added benefit for the driver, the Slavia comes equipped with a 20.32cm (8-inch) coloured programmable digital cockpit. For the rear passengers with dual AC vents and dual USB ports to charge personal devices are available.

The Slavia will be available with a variety of colour choices as options: a sedan exclusive of Crystal Blue, the Tornado Red exclusive to India, Candy White, Brilliant Silver and Carbon Steel.

The Skoda Slavia will also be available with a 1.5 TSI engine, which makes the sedan a completely different beast. Details of which will be revealed on March 3, 2022.

