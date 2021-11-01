Skoda Slavia Sedan to Launch in India on November 19, Here are Five Things to Know

After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Skoda will unveil its new sedan, the Slavia on November 19. The Slavia is Skoda’s second sedan in India after the Skoda Rapid, but the new offering is set to be better in almost all parameters compared to the Rapid. The Czech automaker is expected to start the deliveries of the Honda City-rivalling sedan in India in the first quarter of 2022. But before that, the global unveiling will happen later this month. Here are the top five things to know about Skoda’s new four-wheeler, the Skoda Slavia.

Slavia’s footprint is larger than Rapid

Skoda has ensured they deliver a sedan bigger than its previous outing Rapid. The length of the Slavia is 4541 mm, and stretches 128 mm more when compared to the Rapid. The width and height numbers of the Slavia are higher than its predecessor. The wheelbase difference is also 99 mm with the Slavia being ahead. This bigger size means better space and legroom. The Slavia, according to Skoda, is also bigger than the first-gen Octavia.

Engine details

After Kushaq, the Slavia will be Skoda’s second car to be based on the VW Group’s MQB-A0-IN platform. Focusing on its ‘no diesel policy’, Skoda will power the new sedan with 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine options. Among the transmission options are the 6-speed manual / 6-speed torque converter automatic in Slavia 1.0 TSI, while the powerful 1.5 TSI variant will have a 6-speed manual / 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch) option.

Exterior design

While the finer details about the Slavia’s exteriors and interiors will be revealed on November 19, the new Sedan is expected to sport Skoda’s trademark large butterfly grille flanked by sleek headlamps. The turn indicators on electric-powered side mirrors, split tail lamps and a shark fin antenna are some of the other likely features.

Interior and features

The inside of the Slavia is expected to be inspired by Kushaq. A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are some of the likely attractive features. Customers can also expect a connected car tech, ambient lighting, a single-pane sunroof and ventilated front seats. Music will most likely be powered by a six-speaker sound system with a subwoofer.

Also Watch:

Expected Price

Skoda might put the Slavia in the same league as the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Going by that, the Slavia’s price could start from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.