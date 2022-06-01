Skoda Slavia to Get a Smaller Touchscreen Due to the Ongoing Global Chip Shortage

The upcoming dispatches of select variants of Skoda's midsize sedan Slavia will be coming with a smaller touchscreen infotainment system. The existing 10-inch touchscreen of Ambition and Style variants of the sedan will be replaced by a smaller 8-inch unit due to the shortage of semiconductors in the international market.

Confirming the development in an official statement, Skoda said that it has been forced to introduce 'minor updates' to the equipment of its cars arriving on the market from June 1. The changes have been made to ensure that the customers do not face delays in receiving the delivery of their cars, reported Autocar. Skoda has also assured customers to inform them of any such feature updates via their dealers.

Skoda had been experiencing supply chain troubles from OEM, its vendor supplying the Skoda Play 10-inch touchscreen unit. While the new 8.0-inch unit is likely to retain most of the functions, it won’t be compatible with the Skoda Play app and will not have wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay functionality either. Instead of full touchscreen control, the new unit will have dedicated knobs for volume and other functions.

Skoda Slavia is also rumoured to be getting a Rs 50,000 price hike despite the downgrade of features.

Earlier, Skoda was forced to temporarily drop functions like a touchscreen unit and the automatic climate control panel on Peace and Ambition Classic variants of its midsize SUV Kushaq due to the shortage of chips. Other models of Skoda may also get the infotainment system downgrade in the upcoming weeks.

Based on Skoda's MQB A0-IN platform, Slavia was launched in the Indian market in February this year. Slavia uses a 1.0-litre TSI petrol unit tuned to produce a maximum output of 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The car offers a choice between a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission unit with its petrol unit.

In the diesel option, however, Slavia gets an additional option of a 7-speed DSG gear shifter unit. Skoda diesel derives its power from a 1.5-litre unit, churning out a maximum output of 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.