Skoda Slavia vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Comparison: Which One Should You Get Home?

Skoda recently unveiled the Slavia sedan in India. The car will succeed the Rapid and will be the second product based on the MQB A0 IN platform after the Kushaq. In India, the car will be inducted in the mid-size sedan segment and will go against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and others. Hence, if you are looking for a humble sedan that falls in the segment, then we are going to give you a clearer picture of what you should be getting for your garage.

Skoda Slavia Design

On the outside, the new Skoda Slavia gets the signature butterfly grille with black vertical slats and chrome surround up-front, flanked by LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs on either side. The lower end gets a honeycomb design for the air dam as well as a set of fog lights.

On the sides, the model gets a set of new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured ORVMs, a Slavia badging on the front fender, and blacked-out B-pillars. At the rear, the mid-size sedan will receive wrap-around LED tail lights, Skoda lettering on the boot, a shark-fin antenna, and a boot-mounted number plate recess.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

On the outside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a sleek grille and a chrome strip on the top that is flanked by the newly designed headlights. The front bumper gets a minor tweak with circular fog lamps and a faux brushed metal finish surround that complement the projector headlamp unit with horizontal LED DRLs. At the rear, the car gets a revised bumper and taillights with a new lighting signature.

Skoda Slavia Interiors

On the inside, the Slavia gets an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, an eight-inch fully digital instrument console, a two-spoke steering wheel, dual-tone black and beige upholstery, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, front arm-rest, circular AC vents on either side, USB Type-C charging ports, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, wireless charging, auto-dimming IRVM, smartphone pockets, and a ticket holder.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Interiors

Most of the elements in the current model have been carried forward from its predecessor. However, it now gets birch blonde wood finish with satin chrome accents and a new 4.2 inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID) for freshness.

Skoda Slavia Features

The model packs safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a rear view camera, seat-belt reminder system, a speed alert system, TPMS, traction control, disc brake wiping, hill hold control, VSM, multi-collision braking, and isofix mounts.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Features

The updated model also offers rear AC vents as standard along with other features like chrome garnish (steering wheel, inside door handles, AC louvres knob, and parking brake lever), keyless entry, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs, front centre armrest with a utility box, and a rear centre armrest with cup holders. The vehicle also gets an additional set of safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder for driver, and passenger along with the speed alert system.

Skoda Slavia Engine

Under the hood, the upcoming Skoda Slavia will be powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 113bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the latter produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is offered as standard, while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG automatic unit are available as options with the 1.0 and 1.5 TSI variants, respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Engine

Under the hood, the Ciaz is powered by the 1.5-litre petrol engine with a Smart Hybrid technology that generates 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm at 4,400rpm. This engine can be had with either five-speed manual or four-speed automatic torque converter option.

Verdict

Now while the prices for the Slavia are not out yet, we speculate Skoda to place it around a starting price of Rs 10 lakh. This would be a premium of around Rs 2 lakh over the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. If the Slavia is any indication of the same ideology as the Rapid, then we can expect a no-nonsense sedan that makes a strong case with its driveability and engine performance and we might see things kicked up a notch if a Monte Carlo makes an appearance as well. However, India has been seasoned to the reliability and popularity of Maruti Suzuki cars. Apart from the price perspective, the Ciaz competes to be a viable option with a more affordable price tag and lower service charge, two aspects that make it a very appealing product. Hence, if spending a lakh or two more is not an issue, then the Slavia is set to impress you with the Czech quality components and features. And if low cost and affordability suits your wishes then the Ciaz takes the cake.

