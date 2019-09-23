Skoda Superb and Kodiaq Corporate Edition Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 26 Lakh

Skoda India has introduced the Corporate Edition of Superband Kodiaq model range. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition can be bought for Rs 33 lakh while prices for the Superb start at Rs 26 Lakh.

The Kodiaq Corporate Edition gets a chiselled hood, a massive butterfly grille with chrome surround and adaptive headlamps with LED DRLs. This SUV comes equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels with disc brakes, featuring inner cooling in the front. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition comes with an electrically-adjustable panoramic sunroof.

The front view of the Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition is characterized by a wide radiator grille, an elongated bonnet, wide headlights, and razor-sharp front fog lights.

The interiors of the Kodiaq Corporate Edition and the Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition comes with Three Zone Climatronic, which has its own control panel for the rear seats. The front seats can be adjusted electrically and include a memory function, which adjusts itself to the riders need. The Kodiaq's rear seats can be folded in the ratio 40:20:40, can be adjusted by 18 cm to ensure optimum space for passengers in the second and the third row, the angle of the backrest is also individually adjustable.

The car sports a new generation Amundsen infotainment system, with a 20.32 cm floating touchscreen display. This is equipped with proximity sensors and SmartLink technology, supporting MirrorLink, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The ‘Simply Clever’ connectivity solutions along with BossConnect, integrated with Skoda Media Command App help occupants control functions like radio, music, and navigation from the comfort of the rear seat.

The 2.0 TDI (4x4, AT) diesel engine in the Kodiaq Corporate Edition generates 150 PS (110 kW) of power and 340 Nm of torque with acceleration figures from 0-100 km/h in 10 sec and a top speed of up to 194 km/h. The all-wheel-drive has an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch which allows the Kodiaq Corporate Edition to venture off-road.

The Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition is offered with the powerful 1.8 TSI (AT) and 2.0 TDI (AT) engines, generating 180 PS (132 kW) and 177 PS (130 kW) of power, with 250 Nm and 350 Nm of torque, respectively. The petrol and diesel engines reach a top speed of 230 km/h and 226 km/h respectively, accelerating from 0-100 under 9 seconds.

The nine airbags in the Kodiaqq Corporate Edition come as standard. The Kodiaq Corporate Edition’ hands-free parking minimizes the hassle of parking in tight spots. In addition, the car is equipped with other safety features such as iBuzz Fatigue Alert which detects signs of fatigue in the driver and prompts the driver to take a break. The Multi-Collision Brake (MKB) system makes use of the ESC (Electronic Stability Control, the system prevents uncontrolled movement of the vehicle and thus reduce the likelihood of further collisions.

The Superb Corporate Edition includes a wide array of features, such as eight airbags: dual front airbags, side airbags at front and rear, curtain airbags at front and rear, and 5 three-point seatbelts. The headlamps of the Superb Corporate Edition come with the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) function for optimum illumination of the road and its surroundings. The AFS system includes headlamp swiveling and cornering functions, in addition to dynamic headlamp inclination control. The rearview camera, with an integrated washer, located on the handle of the boot door monitors the space behind the car and indicates the driving lanes, based on the vehicle width.

The Kodiaq Corporate Edition and the Superb (DSG) Corporate Edition includes a wide array of features, such as Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Break-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assistant (HBA), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), among others.

