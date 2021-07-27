Skoda to Start Operations in More Than 100 Cities and 170 Touchpoints by August 2021,

ŠKODA AUTO, the Czech Marque has announced to start operations in more than 100 cities by next month, taking their sales and service touchpoints to 170 outlets, highest ever in the Skoda’s India innings. The strong push for further strengthening the dealer network has come on the backing of Kushaq’s success in the country, pushing company’s network presence by almost 15%.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “The launch of KUSHAQ stands testament to a new era for ŠKODA AUTO in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we had a clear vision of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country. I am delighted to share that we will be present in more than 100 cities from the coming month. Enhancing the ownership experience is a key pillar of our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the important pillars to meet this objective.”

While Skoda had already finalized dealer partners last year, the lockdown 2.0 hampered the pace of opening. As per Skoda, the launch of KUSHAQ has infused confidence in the dealer fraternity and Skoda received more than 200 dealership applications by potential partners. This includes a mix of new dealers, and also existing dealers who want to build on the brand association and open additional facilities.

The 100 cities that ŠKODA AUTO India will be present in by August 2021 will include new markets like Sangli, Bhilwara, Faridabad, Panchkula, Navsari, Vapi and Hardoi, amongst others. This will enhance the brand’s existing presence in over 90 cities which includes Patiala, Sirsa, Ghaziabad, Alwar, Aligarh, Siliguri, Bhavnagar, Satara, Ahmednagar, Belgaum, Shimoga, Kannur, Alleppy, Dindigul, Karur, Nellore, Bhimavaram and many other tier II-III cities, apart from all metro and most state capital cities.

