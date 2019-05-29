Skoda Unveils First All-Electric Compact Car

Skoda has launched a new iV e-mobility sub-brand for its new range of hybrid and electric vehicles. The Czech automaker has also announced two first models: an electric version of the Citigo compact car, as well as a hybrid iteration of the Superb sedan. Skoda unveiled the Citigo e iV, the car brand's first all-electric vehicle, at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship quarter-finals in Bratislava, Slovakia. The electric motor promises power output of 61kW (equivalent to 83 horsepower) and the lithium-ion battery offers a maximum range of 265km. Skoda states that the car can be charged to 80% in one hour via a fast-charging point and has a top speed of 130km/h. This electric version of the smallest Skoda model will be officially presented at the next Frankfurt Motor Show this September and is expected to be available shortly afterwards, priced under €20,000 (approx. $22,400), making it one of the most affordable small EVs on the market.Alongside the Citigo e iV, Skoda also unveiled a plug-in hybrid version of the Superb, promising combined power of 218 horsepower. This Superb iV model features a 156-horsepower 1.4 TSI gasoline engine combined with an 85kW electric motor. It promises CO2 emissions of under 40g/km. The range is up to 55km in fully electric mode, and up to 850km can be covered when combined with the gasoline engine.