Skoda Vision IN Concept Unveiled Ahead of 2020 Auto Expo, Will Rival Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta
The Skoda Vision IN is the company's first product under the India 2.0 Project and is built on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform.
Skoda Vision IN. (Image source: Skoda)
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has unveiled the Vision IN concept ahead of the 2020 Auto Expo in India. The concept is the first model from the India 2.0 project and also the first model that is based on the brand’s India-specific MQB A0 IN platform.
Dimension-wise, the car measures 4,256 mm in length with a wheelbase of 2,671mm. It is powered by a 1.0-litre tSI petrol engine that outputs 145bhp and 250Nm of torque through a seven-speed DSG transmission with Shift-By-Wire technology.
On the outside, the car gets LED headlamps and taillights with a gigantic grille at the front. The car gets a sculpted bonnet and sits on a set of 19-inch wheels. The car gets black body cladding on the sides which gives it a sporty appeal.
Skoda Vision IN. (Image source: Skoda)
On the inside, the car gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit (fully digital instrument cluster), three-spoke steering wheel that is flattened at the bottom, crystal elements on the dashboard and a variable second-row seating system. The seat is made Pinatex that is made out of pineapple leaves while real leather has been substituted by natural leather and recycled plastic fibres. The company also stated that the car will be launched in its production avatar in 2021.
