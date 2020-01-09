Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Skoda Vision IN Design Sketches Revealed, to Debut at 2020 Auto Expo

The Skoda Vision IN is a curtain-raiser for Skoda's future SUVs to be launched in India.

News18.com

Updated:January 9, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Skoda Vision IN. (Image source: Skoda)
Skoda Vision IN. (Image source: Skoda)

Skoda has teased two design sketches of the new VISION IN. The 4.26-metre-long (approximately) concept study is a forerunner of a mid-size SUV designed especially for the Indian market, the production of which will start in 2020-21. The VISION IN will make its first public appearance at Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi.

The first design sketch shows the dynamic front of the visually compelling SUV concept study. In addition to a wide bonnet, the Vision IN comes with a large ŠKODA grille with solid ribs. The upper, very flat units of the split headlights progress directly to the grille. Beneath is a robustly designed front apron with large side air intakes and a massive front spoiler made of aluminium. The second sketch illustrates a clearly structured, distinctive rear with sharply contoured, three-dimensional rear lights; an additional horizontal light strip connects the reflectors. Illuminated ŠKODA lettering is prominently positioned in the centre of the rear; an aluminium diffuser is integrated into the rear apron underneath.

Skoda Vision IN. (Image source: Skoda) Skoda Vision IN. (Image source: Skoda)

Several ŠKODA and Volkswagen models will be created based on the MQB A0 IN variant of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which the Czech car manufacturer is developing with a focus on India and Indian customers. The new localised MQB A0 IN platform is being showcased for the first time in the ŠKODA VISION IN.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
