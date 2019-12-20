Take the pledge to vote

Skoda Vision Interior Sketch Revealed Ahead of 2020 Expo

The ŠKODA VISION IN is the first vehicle to be based on the new localised sub-compact platform of the MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix

News18.com

December 20, 2019
Skoda Vision Interior Sketch Revealed Ahead of 2020 Expo
Skoda Vision. (Image source: Skoda)

With the premiere of the VISION IN, ŠKODA is giving an outlook of its SUV future in India at Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi (5 to 12 February 2020). The 4.26-metre long study offers a foretaste of a compact SUV specially developed for the Indian market. A design sketch provides a first impression of the concept vehicle’s interior.

The sketch shows a wide dashboard arranged on several levels. The colour orange is used extensively throughout the interior, for example, on the centre armrest and door panels. The chrome-plated ventilation nozzles on the side come with fine ventilation louvres spanning almost the entire width of the instrument panel. In addition to the large, free-standing central screen and virtual cockpit, a new crystalline element on the instrument panel creates an optical highlight. The three-spoke multifunction steering wheel features buttons and knurls wheels following ŠKODA’s new operating concept. The reduced and clearly structured centre console has a small control lever for gear selection.

The ŠKODA VISION IN is the first vehicle to be based on the new localised sub-compact platform of the MQB A0 IN modular transverse matrix, which also forms the inter-brand basis of various ŠKODA and Volkswagen models. In developing the model, the Czech manufacturer has explicitly focused on meeting the wishes and requirements of customers in the Indian market. As part of the INDIA 2.0 project, ŠKODA AUTO now manages the activities of the Volkswagen Group brands represented in the region.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
