Skoda Vision RS Concept Design Sketches Revealed

With the debut of the Skoda Vision RS concept at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Skoda aims to provide the first glimpse of a future compact car while ringing in the next design phase for its sporting RS model range. Ahead of the world premiere in October, the Czech brand has released design sketches aimed at conveying the first impression of the concept car. In addition, a video illustrates how the Skoda Vision RS is taking shape in the design department headed by lead designer Oliver Stefani.

ŠKODA VISION RS reveals design for next RS generation and a future compact car from ŠKODA VIMEO PRO on Vimeo.

Design sketches of the Skoda Vision RS concept. (Image: Skoda)

The rough sketches reveal that a key part of this vehicle concept is about aerodynamics. The front gets slim headlights and the rear sports a diffuser and an aerodynamically optimised roof spoiler. The Skoda Vision RS is 4,356 millimetres long and 1,810 millimetres wide, with a height of just 1,431 millimetres and a wheelbase of 2,650 millimetres. The RS letter combination was first introduced in 1974 for the 180 RS and 200 RS rally sports cars. Following the success of the 130 RS, it became known all over the world. Since 2000, it has been used to identify the performance variants of various Skoda model series.The home of Skoda Design villa was built in 1890 on the banks of the Jizera river in the Česana area of Mladá Boleslav. The facility is a part of the Skoda Auto Technology Centre, which was moved to Česana in 2008 and modernised again in 2015. And it is here that lead designer Oliver Stefani, along with 150 employees from 26 countries, is developing the Skoda design language of the future.