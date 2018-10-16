English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Skoda's New Hatchback Officially Named Scala
The Scala is the first Skoda production model in Europe to bear the Skoda lettering in the middle of the tailgate instead of the logo.
Brand-new model Skoda Scala to be introduced to the public by end of year. (Image: Skoda)
Following the first silhouette, Skoda has revealed the name of its new compact model – Skoda Scala. The name comes from the Latin word ‘scala’, which means ‘stairs’ or ‘ladder’, signifying the next step forward for the Czech car manufacturer in the compact segment. The Scala is the first Skoda production model in Europe to bear the Skoda lettering in the middle of the tailgate instead of the logo.
Bernhard Maier, Skoda Auto CEO, emphasizes: “With the new Skoda Scala, we are opening a fresh chapter in Skoda’s compact class. This is a completely new development that sets standards in terms of technology, safety and design in this class. We are confident that the Scala has the best chance of redefining the A-segment for Skoda.”
With the Scala, Skoda presents its new emotional exterior and interior design language for the first time in series production. It already caused a sensation at the Paris Motor Show in the form of the Vision RS. The traditional Czech brand is also taking a leap forward in terms of technology, offering innovative features in the new model that so far have only been seen in higher segments.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
