NCC Training Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing at Eastern Peripheral Expressway Outside Delhi
A small aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village today, after it faced a technical problem.
Image Source: ANI
A small aircraft has made an emergency landing at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village today, after it faced a technical problem. The Eastern Peripheral Highway connects Palwal to Sonipat (in Haryana) and bypasses the National Capital Area including Delhi.
Going by the logo on the tail, the aircraft belongs to NCC (National Cadet Corps) and is a twin-seater 'Zenair ch 701' trainer aircraft. The aircraft has suffered visible damages.
Ghaziabad: An aircraft made an emergency landing at Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Sadarpur village today, after it faced a technical problem. pic.twitter.com/ALRTCquHGA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2020
More details are awaited.
