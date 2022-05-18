Smart Traffic Management Will Globally Save 205 MMT of Carbon CO2 Emissions by 2027

Global savings in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from smart traffic management systems will be 205 million metric tonnes (MMT) by 2027, a growth of 41 per cent, up from just 145.7 MMT in 2022, according to a report. Reducing congestion through optimised traffic control will be the main influencing factor. Smart traffic management uses digital technologies to manage traffic based on real-time data to reduce congestion and minimise emissions.

The new study from Juniper Research identified environmental benefits from smart traffic management systems as being highly compelling, including significant reductions in congestion and prioritising greener transport modes.

The report identified smart intersections as driving reductions, with time spent in traffic set to decrease by 36 hours on average per annum per motorist globally by 2027.

Further, it forecasts that investment in smart intersections will reach $10.2 billion by 2027, rising from $5.7 billion in 2022.

It anticipates that smart intersection vendors will focus on improving connectivity between road vehicles and the local road network ecosystem, mirroring government’s smart city initiatives. Vendors must leverage the low-latency capabilities of 5G, combined with machine learning algorithms, to enable network adjustments to be made in real-time and improve traffic flow.

The research argues that cyber security must be considered during the implementation of smart traffic systems to maximise public support, negating concerns about data collection and storage.

Smart traffic management systems must also be prioritised for cyber security implementation, as user data is transmitted at every stage of the process.

Given the potential for cyberattacks to disrupt infrastructure through denial of service, the study pressed the need for robust cyber security strategies to prevent threats to the integrity of road infrastructure.

