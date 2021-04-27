Smartphone Maker Huawei Unveils SERES SF5 Hybrid SUV, Gets Level 2 Autonomous Driving

Smartphone manufacturer Huawei has unveiled its new hybrid SUV that has been developed by the smartphone company in collaboration with the electric car and equipment producer SERES. The two businesses declared their partnership at the ongoing Shanghai Auto show and also announced that the SF5 SUV will be retailed via the flagship stores of the company across China.

From the design perspective, the SERES SF5 SUV features an elegant appearance with a bumper integrated mesh grille, sweptback design headlamps and a set of unique LED DRLs. The vehicle on the sides sports excellent bodylines, a tapering roofline and flush door handles. Huawei's hybrid SUV on the rear features slim LED taillights that are combined by a full-width light strip.

The vehicle leverages a hybrid mechanism that incorporates a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that churns out a fused power of 551hp and a peak torque of 820Nm. The vehicle offers a range of 1000 km on hybrid mode and 180 km on battery power.

On the interior front, the vehicle's dashboard offers a simple yet elegant design with a big touchscreen-enabled infotainment screen, resembling a tesla car. The SERES SF5’s interiors also boast of metallic accents, wood inserts and leather upholstery to render the vehicle with an upmarket appearance.

The vehicle is also enabled with L2+ automatic assisted driving and features like forwarding collision warning, low-speed traffic assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane assist and much more.

Huawei's SERES SF5 harnesses a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine to produce power for the charging of the battery. The two electric motors are then powered by the battery offering a combined power of 551 hp and 820 Nm. Other convenient features in the vehicle include ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a seat massager, ventilated and heated seats, a state of the art audio system with 11 speakers and much more.

