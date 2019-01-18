English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SMEV Seeks Rs 20,000 Crore in the Next Two Years to Promote Electric Vehicles in India
SMEV said that phase-II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) in India must be announced with a six-year plan and time-bound implementation.
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Electric vehicle (EV) makers' body SMEV sought an allocation of Rs 20,000 crore in the next two years for promoting EVs in the country and also urged the government to impose a "notional green cess" on conventional vehicles in the upcoming interim Budget to fund the drive. Spelling out their budget wish list, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) also said phase-II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) must be announced with a six-year plan and time-bound implementation.
"Electric mobility needs stable and long-term policy support, concentrated dose of customer incentives and massive awareness campaign to reach a target of 30 per cent EVs by 2030," said SMEV Director-General Sohinder Gill. He further said SMEV expects the government to target at least one million EVs in top-10 most-polluted cities across India.
"SMEV recommends a notional green cess on all IC (internal combustion) engine vehicles to create this corpus rather than dipping into exchequer," he added. Lohia Auto Industries Chief Executive Officer Ayush Lohia went to the extent of seeking extension of the FAME scheme by "a minimum of 10 years, therefore making it long-term".
"In addition, GST (goods and services tax) on all categories of electric vehicles, including batteries, should not exceed 5 per cent with input tax credit availability," he said. SMEV said Indian supply chain for critical powertrain components of EVs will come up only if there are enough such vehicles on the road.
"Till then, the current import duty concessions should continue, so that the vehicles do not end up becoming costlier," Gill added. The EV industry body further said: "The government should give more thrust on e-mobility under the smart city project which is missing, currently." The interim Budget is expected to be presented on February 1.
"Electric mobility needs stable and long-term policy support, concentrated dose of customer incentives and massive awareness campaign to reach a target of 30 per cent EVs by 2030," said SMEV Director-General Sohinder Gill. He further said SMEV expects the government to target at least one million EVs in top-10 most-polluted cities across India.
"SMEV recommends a notional green cess on all IC (internal combustion) engine vehicles to create this corpus rather than dipping into exchequer," he added. Lohia Auto Industries Chief Executive Officer Ayush Lohia went to the extent of seeking extension of the FAME scheme by "a minimum of 10 years, therefore making it long-term".
"In addition, GST (goods and services tax) on all categories of electric vehicles, including batteries, should not exceed 5 per cent with input tax credit availability," he said. SMEV said Indian supply chain for critical powertrain components of EVs will come up only if there are enough such vehicles on the road.
"Till then, the current import duty concessions should continue, so that the vehicles do not end up becoming costlier," Gill added. The EV industry body further said: "The government should give more thrust on e-mobility under the smart city project which is missing, currently." The interim Budget is expected to be presented on February 1.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Ducati DRE Off-Road Days Experience - Learning the Adventure
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- New Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched in India for Rs 36.95 Lakh
- RJ Kareena Kapoor Slays Denim-on-denim Look for Ishq FM
- Volkswagen Says Cars Compliant With India Emission Norms but Will Pay NGT-Slapped 100 Crore Penalty
- After #10YearChallenge, BJP Throws Open #5YearChallenge to Show 'Modi-Era Progress'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results