English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SMEV, Taiwanese Trade Body Ink Pact for Electric Vehicles
The Taipei-headquartered TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost non-profit trade promoting organisation and has some 60 branches worldwide.
Image for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) today inked an initial pact with Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) for the development of electric vehicles. The Memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two partners provides opportunities to discuss significant matters like governments EV policies, market trends, technologies, business and investment possibilities available in the EV sector.
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
The Taipei-headquartered TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost non-profit trade promoting organisation and has some 60 branches worldwide. The collaboration is aimed at creating a favorable ecosystem for e-mobility between India and Taiwan as well putting joint efforts for the development of EV through the exchange of information and technology.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Modified With Monster Energy Body Graphics Spotted at a Dealership
"Our association with TAITRA will provide essential growth tools to the Indian EV sector and help the manufacturers in addressing the challenges with real solutions. This MoU underlines the commitment of both partners to the government?s vision of 100 percent electric mobility in India by 2030," SMEV director for corporate affairs Sohinder Gill said on the tie-up.
Also Read: Volvo XC 60 SUV and V 90 Cross Country to be Assembled in India this Year
"As a part of the collaboration, both the parties would be undertaking several market studies on the EV sector to identify key issues and addressing them accordingly. The associations would be taking necessary steps that are feasible for the development of e-vehicles through trade promotion and economic cooperation between the two countries," TAITRA president Walter Yeh said.
Also Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Also Watch
Also Read: Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
The Taipei-headquartered TAITRA is Taiwan's foremost non-profit trade promoting organisation and has some 60 branches worldwide. The collaboration is aimed at creating a favorable ecosystem for e-mobility between India and Taiwan as well putting joint efforts for the development of EV through the exchange of information and technology.
Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Modified With Monster Energy Body Graphics Spotted at a Dealership
"Our association with TAITRA will provide essential growth tools to the Indian EV sector and help the manufacturers in addressing the challenges with real solutions. This MoU underlines the commitment of both partners to the government?s vision of 100 percent electric mobility in India by 2030," SMEV director for corporate affairs Sohinder Gill said on the tie-up.
Also Read: Volvo XC 60 SUV and V 90 Cross Country to be Assembled in India this Year
"As a part of the collaboration, both the parties would be undertaking several market studies on the EV sector to identify key issues and addressing them accordingly. The associations would be taking necessary steps that are feasible for the development of e-vehicles through trade promotion and economic cooperation between the two countries," TAITRA president Walter Yeh said.
Also Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: KKR, KXIP Look to Continue Winning Streak
- It's Official! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Are Having Another Baby
- Kohli Thanks Tendulkar For Writing His Profile in Time's 100 Most Influential People List
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- After Meesha Shafi, More Women Accuse Ali Zafar of Sexual Harassment