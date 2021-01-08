SoiceJet to Commence 21 New Domestic, International Flights in Phased Manner From January 12

Budget airline SpiceJet will launch 21 new domestic and international flights.

Accordingly, the new flights will commence operations in a phased manner from January 12, 2021.

In a statement, the airline said these flights will include four new services connecting Jharsuguda in Odisha besides a host of operations enhancing connectivity between metro and non-metro cities

Furthermore, it will now introduce two weekly flights from Mumbai to Ras Al-Khaimah which will be effective from January 15, 2021.

The airline It will also increase frequency on the Delhi-Ras Al-Khaimah sector to four flights a week.

Additionally, it will also launch new flights on Kolkata-Kochi and Kochi-Delhi sectors.

It has also augmented operations by upgrading frequency to daily on the Delhi-Jalandhar-Delhi sector and will add a third frequency on Delhi-Dharamshala-Delhi sector.

The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

"We see immense potential in these routes that will help cater to the increased demand from leisure as well as business travellers besides enhancing connectivity between metros and non-metros," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.