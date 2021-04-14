Solis Hybrid 5015 Tractor With Power Booster Tech Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 7.21 Lakh

International Tractors Limited (ITL) has launched the advanced Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor with Japanese hybrid technology at a price of Rs 7,21,000 (ex-showroom Pan India). ITL has developed the new technology marvel in collaboration with its Japanese partner Yanmar Agribusiness Co. Ltd.

ITL has become the first tractor manufacturer in India to introduce ‘E-Powerboost’ - the Japanese hybrid technology under its Solis Yanmar range and has also patented the related product technologies. With the launch of new Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor, ITL aims to further strengthen Solis Yanmar’s position as the 4W drive tractor experts.

The new 50 HP Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor is a customised product that optimises traditional diesel engine power combined with electric energy to deliver performance and high speed, similar to what is offered by a 60 HP tractor. The efficient heavy duty mileage engine of the futuristic tractor consumes fuel similar to that of 45HP tractor, thereby reducing fuel consumption and save costs.

Using a simple ‘Power booster’ switch on the dashboard and a hand-operated lever, the customer would experience smooth power adjustment to gain a powerful boost in tractor performance. The advanced vehicle controller monitors the energy and the tractor also gets faster acceleration with its highly efficient electric motor. With the power booster, the Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor becomes the most powerful in its segment to offer unmatched performance.

The Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor by Japanese 4WD experts Solis Yanmar comes equipped with lithium-ion battery. It offers continuous power supply through synchro-controller and is maintenance free. The new tractor by Solis Yanmar also features such as auto-charging cut-off function that results in longer battery life. It also offers ‘charging on the go’ for continuous battery charging when the throttle is not engaged. Additionally, the Solis Hybrid 5015 gets a user-friendly ‘Smart LED display’ that depicts battery level charge in the tractor.

Solis Yanmar range by ITL is being manufactured at the company’s Hoshiarpur plant, which is the World’s no.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing facility. The Solis brand has been winning hearts of the farmers across 130 countries for years now and was launched in India in 2019. It has been consistently increasing its presence in the country and is committed to bring farm prosperity at affordable costs to Indian farmers.

