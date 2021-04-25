Somebody Has Modified a Humble Maruti 800 Into a Gypsy And It's a Job Well Done, Check Images

While Maruti Suzuki discontinued its popular 800 models two years ago, the massive fan following for the vehicle has still not diminished, not even a bit. The images of a Maruti 800 which has been modified into a Gypsy look alike is doing rounds on the internet in this regard. The pictures of the modified entry-level hatchback have been uploaded on Facebook and are receiving tons of praise.

While the details of the individual or group that has performed the modification are not available, the transformed vehicle appears oddly designed. The modifier has devoted extensive focus to shape the vehicle in a boxy design but the transformation also appears to be lacking inclusivity. Maruti Suzuki Gypsy was built on an entirely different platform as compared to Maruti 800 since the former was offered as an offroading vehicle.

The modifier has also bestowed a conventional Gypsy’s two-door design to the transformed model along with a soft-top roof crafted from a waterproof fabric. There are not many details available about the interiors of the vehicle.

It is also important to mention here that modifying a vehicle is illegal in India as per a ruling by the country's Supreme Court. One needs to receive a certification from the local Road Transport Office (RTO) for any modification of his car or bike.

The revised exterior design offers a low ground clearance and when comprehensively observed, one can notice that the body panels utilized have not been included from a Gypsy model.

The vehicle is larger than the standard model of Maruti 800 and the revised car has been furnished with a boxier Gypsy-like front design. It sports round-shaped headlights embedded with halogen lamps paired with a body-coloured bumper and an all blacked-out grille. The 800 tuned Gypsy model also feature 5 spoke alloy wheels replacing legacy steel rims.

