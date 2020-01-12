Take the pledge to vote

Someone Turned an Indian Scout Bobber Into a Handsome Flat-Tracker and the Result is Jaw-Dropping

The bike will make its debut at the Bigtwin Bikeshow and Expo held in the Netherlands and will also be displayed at Custombike in Germany, Autosalon in Belgium and Motorbeurs Utrecht in the Netherlands.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
The Hasty Flaming Buffalo. (Image source: Indian Motorcycles)

Indian motorcycle’s annual Custom Scout Bobber contest had a rather interesting winner last year after Dutch designer Luuc Muis earned the first place with a model that sums up the 1910s and the years that followed up until now.

The motorcycle that you see above is christened as the Hasty Flaming Buffalo. The motorcycle majorly draws inspiration from the Indian-made bikes that saw glory at the board track racing in the United States during the early 1900s.

To get to its current Avatar, Muis first stripped the bike he was given, down to its very bone. The front and rear fenders were removed and a new frame was designed which was custom-made out of aluminium. The airbox along with various electrical components have been tucked inside the custom-made fuel tank to achieve an era-appropriate look.

Old Dutch Leatherworks helped with the leather-upholstered seat and JSR Service chipped in for the rims. The fact that this bike was built from scratch in just 20 weeks makes it all the more impressive.

It is to be noted that there are no mechanical changes in the motorcycle, which means it gets a 1.3-litre V-twin engine that delivers 100 horsepower and 97.6Nm of torque.

The bike will make its debut at the Bigtwin Bikeshow and Expo held in the Netherlands. The motorcycle will also be displayed at Custombike in Germany, Autosalon in Belgium and Motorbeurs Utrecht in the Netherlands.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK


