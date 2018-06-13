English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
In the picture shared on Facebook, suit-clad men can be seen lowering the BMW car into a huge grave.
Man buries father in BMW. (Image: Facebook)
People go to extreme lengths to do something special for their loved ones, especially when they lose someone. We have seen cases where family members honored their dead loved ones with something special. However, a man known as Azubuike, went one step further to honor his dead father, after losing him to old age.
According to a viral photo shared on Facebook, Azubuike from Nigeria, buried his father in a luxury SUV by BMW worth $85,000 (Rs 57 lakh in today’s exchange rate), ditching the coffin, which is a traditional way of burying anyone post death.
In the picture shared on Facebook, suit-clad men can be seen lowering the car into a huge grave, with body of Azubuike’s father inside. There are mourners from the village of Ihaiala LGA, Mbosi, Nigeria too. However, the post on Facebook drew massive backlash as people were not happy with ‘waste of money’.
One comment by Sifiso Inno Makhashila said: ‘Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin, but this is just being foolish and showing off.’ While Obienice Mohale wrote: ‘This is the sort of thing that keeps us poor as black people’.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhteri Interview!
While there are no details on the car he used to bury his father, as per the images, we are assuming it to be a 2010 model BMW X6 SUV crossover that costs somewhere 32 Million Naira in Nigeria ($85000 in current exchange rates). In India, though, the BMW X6 starts at Rs 1.08 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Something of this sort happened in China recently when the family of a Chinese man buried him inside his silver-grey sedan.
Also Watch
According to a viral photo shared on Facebook, Azubuike from Nigeria, buried his father in a luxury SUV by BMW worth $85,000 (Rs 57 lakh in today’s exchange rate), ditching the coffin, which is a traditional way of burying anyone post death.
In the picture shared on Facebook, suit-clad men can be seen lowering the car into a huge grave, with body of Azubuike’s father inside. There are mourners from the village of Ihaiala LGA, Mbosi, Nigeria too. However, the post on Facebook drew massive backlash as people were not happy with ‘waste of money’.
One comment by Sifiso Inno Makhashila said: ‘Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin, but this is just being foolish and showing off.’ While Obienice Mohale wrote: ‘This is the sort of thing that keeps us poor as black people’.
Also Watch: Sunil Chhteri Interview!
While there are no details on the car he used to bury his father, as per the images, we are assuming it to be a 2010 model BMW X6 SUV crossover that costs somewhere 32 Million Naira in Nigeria ($85000 in current exchange rates). In India, though, the BMW X6 starts at Rs 1.08 Crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Something of this sort happened in China recently when the family of a Chinese man buried him inside his silver-grey sedan.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Salman's Reaction While Shooting Allah Duhai Hai Will Make Your Day, Watch Video
- Swimmer Virdhawal Khade Aims for Gold at Asian Games After Injury Return