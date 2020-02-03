Sonakshi Sinha Rides Royal Enfield Motorcycle to Meet Kareena Kapoor: Watch Video

Sonakshi Sinha was recently spotted riding her Royal Enfield 350X to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio chat show, What Women Want. Sonakshi, who had recently learnt this new skill, looked uber cool in an all-black look. Several photographers caught her in action and some even blocked her way in their attempt of getting the perfect shot.

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled, twin-spark, 346cc engine which produces a maximum power of 19.8 bhp @ 5250 rpm and generates a maximum torque of 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm. It is priced at Rs 1.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Thunderbird 350X is a more modern take on the already very popular Thunderbird series of motorcycles by Royal Enfield. This gets a blacked-out theme which is complemented by bright-coloured fuel tanks, like the one being ridden by Sonakshi Sinha. The Thunderbird X gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres along with new seats coupled with the new grab-rail and shortened rear mudguard. The blacked-out theme is carried over to components like the exhausts, front forks, side covers, headlamp cover, indicators and grab-rail. In high contrast, the vibrant colours of the tank are coordinated with other elements on the motorcycle, such as the stitching on the seat and rim-tapes on the wheels. There’s also the inclusion of a new flat handlebar giving the motorcycle an aggressive, and leant-in riding attitude.

So, without a doubt, an excellent choice of wheels by Sonakshi Sinha!

