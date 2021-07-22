Sonalika to Set Up India's Largest Harvester Manufacturing Unit in Himachal Pradesh

Sonalika Group has invested in a new high tech facility at Amb, Himachal Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 200 crores to roll out advanced quality harvesters. Sonalika’s new plant at Amb is spread across 29 acres and is designed with a multi-stage CED (Cathode Electric Deposition) paint process is often seen at car manufacturing facilities. Established with an investment of Rs 18 crores, the CED paint process involves a 14-stage treatment process that ensures rust-free and a longer period of harvester’s performance.

Parallelly, Sonalika has launched the most advanced harvester available in India, the ‘Sonalika Samrat’ at Rs. 25.5 lakhs. The self-propelled harvester is fully equipped with next-gen technologies that not just reduce the tedious labour tasks during the harvesting season but also remains economical, thereby leading to quick savings for farmers. The new combine harvester from Sonalika will maximise crop yield and avoid quality deterioration as well as minimise any crop losses. The Sonalika Samrat facilitates operations like reaping, threshing & winnowing. It is designed for farmers to obtain maximum yield with ease and comfort in operations during harvesting of wheat, paddy, barley, soybean, sunflower, mustard, green gram along with black gram.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said, “It is in Sonalika’s DNA to innovate aggressively while keeping farmers at the core of every new development. Farmers are on a constant lookout for technologies in farming that enhance their productivity and efficiency in an affordable way. Our new plant at Amb, HP has been installed with world class technologies to manufacture high-tech harvesters that significantly increase farmer’s productivity. The state-of-the-art facility has been equipped with a world class CED paint shop for rust-free performance from our products for years after their purchase. Our latest launch, the Sonalika Samrat combine harvester has been designed to maximise farmer efficiency during harvesting. It is fully equipped with next gen technologies and boasts of modern comfort along with styling for customer’s delight. We at Sonalika are fully passionate about driving farm mechanisation for our farmers to achieve farm prosperity.”

The Sonalika Harverster comes fully loaded with modern features such as projector headlights, LED tail lamps, comfortable seating and adjustable ergo steering to support longer working hours for farmers. Its power packed diesel engine generates 101 HP power at 2,200 rpm and is coupled with 5-speed constant mesh gearbox for smoother operations. Fitted with the longest feeder assembly having 4 feeder chain mechanism for stability, Sonalika Samrat is supported by heavy duty bearings for easy maintenance. The combine harvester is also subjected to various quality parameters such as speed, braking and performance on rigourous test track before being dispatched. The Sonalika Samrat combine harvester will available in 2WD, 4WD options along with various attachments to suit farmer’s requirements and propel them towards a prosperous tomorrow.

