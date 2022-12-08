Sonu Sood Adds BMW 7-Series to His Garage, Hints Attendance at BMW JoyTown Festival

Actor Sonu Sood has shared a picture of the latest addition to his garage. In the post, the actor is seen flaunting his brand-new car, a BMW 7-Series. Sood’s car is the petrol 740 Li M Sport variant that has a solid white paint finish.

BMW’s flagship luxury sedan, the 7-Series is only available in the long-wheelbase trim in India. Apart from sharing the look of his new car with fans, Sood also took the chance to talk about the German car manufacturer’s upcoming JoyTown festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

The Sport variant that the actor owns is equipped with a 3.0L twin-turbo 6-cylinder engine. The powertrain can provide a maximum power of 333 bhp and 450 Nm of peak torque. The luxury vehicle also sports an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The 7-Series sedan flaunts massive kidney grille, Laser Light headlamps, sunroof, and subtle creases on the hood. Apart from the stunning looks, the car comes packed with features such as four-zone climate control, electrically adjustable seats with memory settings, a massage function for the rear seats, and entertainment screens.

Also Read: BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition Launched at Rs 68.90 Lakh

While the picture pointing towards the actor’s latest purchase, the caption hinted at his presence at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium during BMW’s JoyTown event.

“Are you ready to Drift, Rock, Eat and Repeat? Well then head over to Joytown at JLN stadium on the 10th and 11th of December for a one-of-a-kind experience by BMW. Have a great time Delhi," reads the caption of the post.

JoyTown is a multi-city festival that combines automobile shows with live music performances and delicacies.

Vikram Pawah, the President of the BMW Group India, said that the company is thrilled to launch India’s first music and driving festival. “It’s an exclusive access to witness the thrilling world of BMW, experience MINIs legendary go-kart feeling, gravity-defying stunts by BMW Motorrad riders and groove to the beats and tunes of India’s favourite artists all at one place," Pawah added.

The carmaker is set to launch the BMW XM, BMW M 340i, and BMW S 1000 RR at the first leg of the festival in Delhi.

Read all the Latest Auto News here