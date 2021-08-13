Sony India will introduce its premium 3D sound technology for the first time in India in the upcoming global SUV, the XUV700. This will be India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt sound system that will be powered by Sound Building Blocks™, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology. Designed and engineered by Sony’s sound engineers, the in-built 3D sound system is custom-made with finest sound tuning, specifically for the XUV700, and it gives an immersive 3D audio experience through its (powerful or 445W) 13 channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including subwoofer and the Sound Building Blocks™ technology.

The Sony’s 3D sound system also comes with DSEE™ technology that helps in enhancing the sound quality of compressed audio files and SDVC (Speed Dependent Volume/EQ Control) for maintaining volume and tonal balance at any vehicle speed and volume to minimize the influence of outside noise.

“This is a proud moment for Sony India as we are entering into a partnership in the automobile sector in India for the very first time and couldn’t have chosen a better partner than the prestigious, home-grown company Mahindra,” said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India. He added, “Sony has a robust foundation in innovation in the technology sector, and this collaboration will see us take our 3D spatial sound to consumers with an immersive next-generation audio experience wherever he travels.”

The XUV700, one of the most awaited offerings from Mahindra will mark the beginning of the next generation of technology forward Mahindra SUVs which will offer several first-in-segment features. The XUV700 is slated to debut on 14th August.

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “At Mahindra it has always been our endeavour to ensure that the latest technologies are available to our customers. We are excited to collaborate with Sony to present the XUV700 as India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt 3D sound system, that will set a new benchmark in cabin acoustics. Our customers can enjoy the rich, spacious cabin acoustics for a truly immersive audio experience while on the road.”

