Sony Launches New Mobile ES Range of Products for Cars, Prices Starting at Rs 16,990

Sony India introduces the new Mobile ES line-up which represents Sony’s top of the line products in the world of car audio. The Mobile ES line-up features car speakers and subwoofers including XS-162ES, XS-160ES, XS-690ES and XS-W104ES, setting a new standard for superior in-car entertainment.

Mobile ES Line-up Overview

1. XS-162ES: 6 ½" 2-way Component Speaker System

2. XS-160ES: 6 ½" Coaxial 2-way Speakers

3. XS-690ES: 6 x 9" Coaxial 2-way Speakers

4. XS-W104ES: 10" Single Voice Coil Subwoofer

Key Features of XS-162ES, XS-160ES and XS-690ES Speakers

— MRC Aramid Fiber Matrix Woofer: Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) is Sony’s original speaker diaphragm material, engineered for high rigidity and good internal loss (low resonant distortion), with a lightweight design. This third-generation compound has been further optimized with mechanical driver improvements to deliver an even wider frequency response and smoother, more natural sound characteristics. Embedding MRC in a unique matrix with aramid fibers suppresses diaphragm resonance and minimizes distortion — not only in the lows, but also in the mid and higher frequencies. The result is sound that is powerful at all frequencies and uncommonly clean — even at high volume.

— Separated Notch Edge Surround: The woofer surround features another proprietary Sony technology, with distinctive curved notches improving the vertical amplitude symmetry for dramatically reduced distortion and enhanced clarity.

— Soft Dome Tweeter: Compatible with High-Resolution Audio, a soft dome tweeter diaphragm is directly attached on the voice coil, designed to cover the music’s ultra-high ends, with a frequency range extending up to 40kHz.

— Five-beam Frame Structure & Dynamic Air Diffuser: The Five-beam Frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil.

— Progressive Height Rate Spider: The acoustically optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone.

— Phase Plug (XS-162ES Only): The resonance damping phase plug on the XS-162ES woofer helps realize ideal frequency response, right up to the crossover point with the matched tweeters. A rigid aluminum bobbin and Dynamic Air Diffuser further support the speaker’s wide frequency response, for controlled and dynamic bass delivery.

— Bi-amp Terminals and Gain Selector in Crossover Networks (XS-162ES Only): The audiophile-grade crossover features an optimal, metalized polypropylene film capacitor with lower dissipation for a smoother high-end. It features a bi-amp capable design to mitigate current distortion to the tweeter when running the woofer with high input levels. A dedicated gain selector balances the woofer and tweeter signal levels and enables tweeter level adjustment even when driving the components from a single amplifier.

Also Watch:

Key Features of XS-W104ES Subwoofer

— MRC Honeycomb Woofer: MRC (Mica Reinforced Cellular) Honeycomb is specially designed for subwoofers. The core of the diaphragm is a foam-like material with a honeycomb shaped fiber base, which gives flexural rigidity exceeding ten times higher than that of regular PP matrix. This realizes astonishingly precise and powerful bass and low distortion simultaneously. Optimized for the newly developed mechanical approaches, this third-generation subwoofer diaphragm offers enhanced frequency response and smooth sound characteristics.

- Separated Notch Edge Surround: With distinctive curved notches improving the vertical amplitude symmetry, this technology dramatically reduces distortion and enhances clarity.

— Five-beam Frame Structure & Dynamic Air Diffuser: Like the Mobile ES speakers’ feature, the Five-beam Frame design disperses resonance while the integrated Dynamic Air Diffuser ensures efficient air circulation for smooth cone travel and cooling of the voice coil.

— Progressive Height Rate Spider: The acoustically optimized spider allows for higher power handling and airflow, with a profile designed for more rapid and precise cushioning of the speaker cone. To increase signal integrity and prevent sound interference, the lead wire from the voice coil is also sewn to the spider, reducing wire movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here