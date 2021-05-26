Sony Vision S Electric Car Spotted Testing in Europe, Gets Closer to Being a Production Model

Electronics giant Sony took everyone by surprise at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 when it first showed their electric car named Vision S. The EVs development remains a mystery, as the company in January this year said that it has no plans to mass-produce the car. However, the Vision-S electric vehicle was recently spied undergoing public road testing in Europe to evaluate safety.

According to a Motor1 report, it is still unclear whether the EV will be badged as a Sony product or sold under a different brand name. But going by the visuals, it appears the battery-powered vehicle is edging closer to its production reality. The car shows a few tiny tweaks to its exterior when compared to the original concept. The front sports tiny lights in the separated section, while the vent on the front fender is now longer vertically, which makes it a prominent styling element. The charging port’s door panel at the rear has a new quadrilateral shape with rounded corners, rather than its earlier square design.

The EV leverages the company’s knowledge across many aspects such as cameras, computing and entertainment, which the Vision S uses, known as “Safety Cocoon” tech that utilises dozens of sensors. These sensors in turn are capable of monitoring 360-degrees around the Vision S. It also allows for Level 2 advanced driving assistance, including adaptive cruise control, automatic lane changing, and self-parking features.

The report further mentioned that the Japanese company’s goal is to develop the system to support Level 4 assistance. This would give the EV the ability to drive itself, but there would still be a steering wheel for a driver to take manual control.

Inside, Sony has fitted a number of cameras for monitoring the driver. This is to enable and monitor a driver's facial expression and can tell if a person is becoming fatigued or losing concentration. The tech can also read lips and interpret gestures. It also features a sound system that uses Sony's 360 Reality Audio tech, which the company had embedded in the seats to give each occupant a tailored and immersive experience.

It also has high-definition screens into the dash for infotainment, which the company describes as an "immersive video and sound system", along with 5G connection that connects to the PlayStation network.

Sony has yet to confirm whether the Vision-S will enter production, instead, they are calling the EV a testbed for innovative technological development.

